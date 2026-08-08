Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi passes away at 68

Hyderabad: Football legend Lionel Messi is mourning the loss of one of the most influential figures in his life and career. His father and longtime representative, Jorge Messi, has passed away at the age of 68 following a prolonged illness.

Jorge breathed his last on Friday night, August 7, at a medical clinic in Rosario, Argentina, where he had been receiving treatment. His health had been a matter of concern for some time, though the family had chosen to keep details of his illness private.

Jorge Messi’s health struggles

Concerns surrounding Jorge’s health intensified during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. In June, false reports claiming that he had died began circulating online, forcing the Messi family to issue a statement confirming that Jorge was undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness.

At the time, the family said that he was under medical observation and appealed for privacy and sensitivity while he underwent treatment.

Weeks later, the 68-year-old has now passed away in his hometown of Rosario.

The man behind Lionel Messi’s career

Jorge was far more than just Messi’s father. He played a crucial role in shaping the football superstar’s extraordinary journey and remained closely involved in his professional affairs for decades.

When a 13-year-old Messi moved from Argentina to Spain to pursue his footballing dream with Barcelona, Jorge was by his side. He subsequently became his son’s representative and remained a key figure behind many of the biggest decisions of Messi’s career.

Their relationship also extended well beyond business. Messi has spoken over the years about the importance of his father’s opinion, particularly when it came to his performances on the pitch.

Jorge is survived by his wife Celia and their children Lionel, Rodrigo, Matías and María Sol. His death marks a deeply personal loss for the Messi family, with tributes and condolences pouring in from football fans around the world.