Liquor outlets to be closed on Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad, Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the final Ganesh idols in the city, the Hyderabad city police issued a notice on Thursday instructing all liquor outlets, bars, clubs and restaurants, to cease the sale and service of alcohol from September 17, 6 am to September 18, 6 pm.

Selling or serving liquor will result in legal action, the notice further said.

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand said, “In the interest of public peace and tranquility, all wine/toddy shops and bars including bars attached to restaurants within the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad shall remain close on account of final immersion of Ganesh idols.

Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh asked the city police commissioner to initiate action against people who consume liquor in front of Ganesh idols and eve-tease women during the ongoing Ganesh immersion processions which started a few days ago.

“There have been incidents where people, sitting on tuskers (trucks) drink alcohol openly and throw water packets at public, often targeting women in particular. The harassment of women and girls had unfortunately become an issue that tarnishes the sanctity of the celebrations. Such behaviour is deeply disrespected and disrupts the spiritual significance of the festival,” Raja Singh complained.