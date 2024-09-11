Act against people consuming liquor at Ganesh immersions: Raja Singh to Hyd CP

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh asked Hyderabad commissioner of police CV Anand to initiate action against people who consume liquor in front of Ganesh idols and eve-tease women during the ongoing Ganesh immersion processions which started a few days ago.

In a letter addressed to the Hyderabad Commissioner, Raja Singh said that in recent years, he has witnessed certain individuals with malicious intent joining the processions, creating a nuisance by engaging in inappropriate activities.

“There have been incidents where people, sitting on tuskers (trucks) drink alcohol openly and throw water packets at public, often targeting women in particular. The harassment of women and girls had unfortunately become an issue that tarnishes the sanctity of the celebrations. Such behaviour is deeply disrespected and disrupts the spiritual significance of the festival,” Raja Singh complained.

Also Read Avoid Halal products during Ganesh festival: BJP MLA Raja Singh

He requested the Hyderabad police commissioner to adopt strict measures to control such behaviour, increase vigilance and take immediate action against those who engage in such disruptive activities.

Earlier, Raja Singh also asked Hindus to boycott Halal certified products during the ongoing Ganesh festivities. The BJP MLA, who has been advocating against Halal products for long, once again appealed to Hindus not to purchase items with the certification.