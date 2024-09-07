Avoid Halal products during Ganesh festival: BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh has asked Hindus to boycott Halal certified products during the ongoing Ganesh festivities. Raja Singh, who has been advocating against Halal products for long, once again appealed to Hindus not to purchase items with the certification.

“Muslims prefer Halal certificate products for some reasons. Knowingly or unknowingly the traders are stocking and selling Halal products to Hindus as well. The institution which issues Halal product certificates collects money from manufacturing companies and money used for terrorism,” said BJP MLA Raja Singh in a video that surfaced on Saturday, September 7.

Raja Singh also made the unfounded claim that Halal products are told as a “larger conspiracy” by terrorist groups to make money during Hindu festivals.

A month go, in a purported video from Hyderabad, Raja Singh delivered a speech stating that it is “essential” for the Telangana government to create a law similar to that of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where vendors are mandated to display the names of shop owners.

He further accused Muslims of running their shops under Hindu names to trick people. “But now they have to clearly state who their owners are so that our Hindu brothers are aware,” said Raja Singh. The order he was referring to however has been put on hold by the Supreme Court.