‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’ slogan being used to divide Hindus: Raja Singh

In yet another incendiary speech against Muslims, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh alleged that the slogan ‘Jai Bheem, Jai Meem’ – about Ambedkarite Dalit and Muslim unity – is being used to divide Hindus in the country. The slogan has often been used by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi to foster Muslim and Dalit unity.

Addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh on July 23, the BJP MLA also alleged that Dalits and tribal communities were being “distanced” from Hindus, to “break” the Hindu community.

“They (Muslims) are teaching that to make India into an Islamic nation, they need to increase their population. They want to split Hindus using the ‘Jai Bheem, Jai Meem’ slogan for that. They want to use the SC community and to distance our ST brothers and sisters to break the Hindu community,” stated Raja Singh, who often passes derogatory remarks against Muslims in his public speeches.

This is from #Dhar, #MadhyaPradesh.



On July 23, #BJP leader #TRajaSingh delivers dangerous speech threatening violence against #Muslims.



He called for targeting #Muslim places of worship and promoted anti-muslim conspiracy theories.



Raja was speaking at Chandra Shekhar Azad… pic.twitter.com/WBxAuW3eID — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 24, 2024

The BJP MLA went to hurl the usual ‘Love Jihad’ allegation against Muslims, alleging that hundreds of women are targets. “If our sisters go to a ‘Mulla’, then they turn into baby-making machines when they marry Muslims, or they get cut into 35 pieces. I want to tell the ‘secular’ people, or those who use the slogan ‘Hindu, Muslim bhai bhai’, that if they laid eyes on our sisters today, we will steal your daughters tomorrow,” said Raja Singh, as the crowd cheered in response.

Love jihad is a conspiracy theory pushed by Hindu extremists, which alleges that Muslim men woo Hindu women, trap and convert them.

“Is it not the duty of Hindus to stand up for ourselves? The population of Hindus is decreasing in every district. Our scheme is only a ‘Hum do’ (two children), they have ‘Hum paanch hamare pachaas’ (50 children) scheme and are going forward. A survey report came which said the population of Hindus has come down by 8% and Muslim population in India has gone up by 43%,” claimed Raja Singh.

Raja Singh is popular for making inciting speeches and has several cases booked against him in Hyderabad, Telangana and different parts of the country including Maharashtra.

Despite directives from the Supreme Court to the police to take suo moto actions against hate speeches, the BJP MLA enjoys a free hand and continues to deliver inciting and hate speeches against Muslims.