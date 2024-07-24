KTR, Telangana CM Revanth trade barbs in Assembly over Union budget, lineage

Hyderabad: One needs to be careful while uttering something, as one’s words could come back to haunt the person. This advice of the elders came true on the floor of the Telangana assembly during the second day of the budget session on Wednesday, July 24 when chief minister A Revanth Reddy and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR)

It started when chief minister A Revanth Reddy was speaking on the “injustice” meted out to Telangana in the Union budget, and when he questioned why BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) couldn’t make it to such an important discussion in the Assembly. The chief minister wondered whether KCR was “scared” of falling in the sight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accusing KCR of trying to mislead the Assembly, Revanth demanded the BRS to make its stand clear on the “injustice” to Telangana in the union budget. The Telangana chief minister also alleged that discussions in the dark were held between BRS and BJP leaders in New Delhi recently, and wondered if that is why both the parties were “doing injustice” to Telangana.

However, KTR was quick to retort, and said that there was no need for KCR to attend the Assembly session as he was enough to answer the chief minister. He went on to further comment on chief minister Revanth Reddy by saying that he didn’t even have the experience of serving as a minister in the past, and that was probably the reason why he didn’t know how to “run” the house.

KTR however said that Sridhar Babu, who held the Legislative Affairs portfolio even in the past, should have known better. He was referring to the resolution that was passed against the Union budget. “Sridhar Babu garu the Legislative Affairs minister, where is the resolution? Is this a short discussion or a resolution? Without knowing anything you are running the assembly,” he questioned.

Intervening in the discussion, Sridhar Babu said that a statement was made by the ruling party on the resolution, for which opinions were being sought from all parties. Based on the opinions, a final resolution will be prepared. “We are running the house democratically, the reason why we have sought opinions. If we want we can prepare the resolution in five minutes and pass the resolution, but we don’t want to do that,” Sridhar Babu said in response to KTR.

Revanth continues to attack KTR over political lineage

Later, When the speaker asked the chief minister to speak, Revanth Reddy said that he had initially thought that KTR had entered politics on a ‘management quotaæ in the past. “But I realised that he was also an absentee landlord,” he remarked.

“The respected member of the assembly doesn’t come on time, and when he comes he tries to rake up such controversies. We have made it clear that this is a discussion, and based on their opinions we will pass the resolution. But it looks like the entire family (Kalvakuntla family) wants to mislead the people. We are very open-minded and want discussion on the topic. But they are trying to instigate us so that they can be thrown out of the house and they can make a hue and cry about it. But speaker sir, please let them stand and answer before the people,” said Telangana chief minister Revanth.

Responding to KTR’s comment on him of not having the experience of serving as a minister in the past, Revanth Reddy said that he did not become the chief minister on “someone’s mercy”, or by taking his father’s or grandfather’s name.

“My father didn’t make me a minister without me having any education. I worked hard by working in the Zilla Parishad, then in the Legislative Council, Legislative Assembly, and as a Member of Parliament before coming to this house as the chief minister. With complete understanding we are here, not by using father’s or grandfather’s name,” Revanth reiterated.

After the intervening of the speaker, the house came in order, and KTR said that the discrimination against Telangana for the past ten years seemed to have finally been understood by the Congress government as well.

“The chief minister had said that he would not go in confrontational mode with the Centre like the previous government. They are now boarding and arriving in the same flight with no results. They must have realised by now,” KTR remarked, reassuring that his party was going to support the resolution.

A resolution was passed in the assembly, where the state government has announced that it won’t be participating in the Niti Ayog meeting chaired by the prime minister on July 27 in New Delhi, as a protest against the injustice to Telangana in the union budget.