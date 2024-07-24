Finalise date to sit on dharna in Delhi: Telangana CM Revanth to BRS

Hyderabad: Stating that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government was responsible for the “present economic crisis” in Telangana, chief minister A Revanth Reddy demanded the BRS to finalize a date and schedule to sit on a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to demand more funds for Telangana.

Pointing out that the previous BRS government headed by ex-chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had supported the Narendra Modi-led Union government in the past, Revanth Reddy censured the BRS for staging a walkout in the ongoing budget session of the Telangana Assembly. The Telangana chief minister said that the BRS also staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha when the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in parliament in 2018.

Also Read Telangana once again got a raw deal in Union Budget, says BRS

“KCR welcomed Modi’s government demonetization policy and his government stance was also announced in the Assembly. KCR extolled the Modi government for bringing such a policy. Is it not BRS that supported BJP in the election of President and Vice President? The BRS leadership is boasting that the party fought against the Modi government. The fact is BRS supported the BJP’s every decision which included the Triple Talaq Bill, election of deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the farm laws,” said the Telangana chief minister.

Revanth Reddy also alleged that the previous BRS government kept pending all bills in every department before the party lost power in the Telangana Assembly election. “People gave their verdict after witnessing the BRS failures. It is not good on part of BRS for making cheap comments with arrogance,” said Revanth Reddy. The Telangana chief minister also appealed to BRS leaders to “change” their mindset and come forward to develop Telangana.