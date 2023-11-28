Liquor shops to be closed in Telangana till December 1: Excise dept

Hyderabad: Wine shops, bars, pubs and all the waterholes will remain closed in Telangana until December 1. The Prohibition and Excise began with shop closures at 5 pm on November 28 and will last until November 30, resuming on December 1, only to close again for vote counting day.

Following orders from senior Excise officials, all liquor stores, including ‘2B’ bars and ‘A4’ shops, will reain shut shut. All 81 ‘A4’ shops, 145 ‘2B’ bars, 51 toddy shops, 10 defence canteens, and 15 ‘C1’ clubs have been closed. The Excise Department officials sealed the shops across the state today.

“The state has initiates a temporary prohibition in view of the elections. Liquor establishments, encompassing ‘2B’ bars, ‘A4’ shops, and toddy outlets, are sealed until the end of November. This suspension, prompted by Excise directives, started post-campaigning at 5 pm on the November 28. The reopening is scheduled for December 1, with a subsequent closure on the vote counting day,” the Excise department said in an official press release on Tuesday.

Officials have deployed 60 personnel for strict supervision during this period. Excise officials said that in case of any violation, people can contact control room on this number 040-2465747.