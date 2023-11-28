Liquor shops to be closed in Telangana till December 1: Excise dept

The Excise Department officials sealed the shops across the state today

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th November 2023 10:00 pm IST
Telangana Excise: Liquor Shops to be Closed till November 30
Representative image

Hyderabad: Wine shops, bars, pubs and all the waterholes will remain closed in Telangana until December 1. The Prohibition and Excise began with shop closures at 5 pm on November 28 and will last until November 30, resuming on December 1, only to close again for vote counting day.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Following orders from senior Excise officials, all liquor stores, including ‘2B’ bars and ‘A4’ shops, will reain shut shut. All 81 ‘A4’ shops, 145 ‘2B’ bars, 51 toddy shops, 10 defence canteens, and 15 ‘C1’ clubs have been closed. The Excise Department officials sealed the shops across the state today.

“The state has initiates a temporary prohibition in view of the elections. Liquor establishments, encompassing ‘2B’ bars, ‘A4’ shops, and toddy outlets, are sealed until the end of November. This suspension, prompted by Excise directives, started post-campaigning at 5 pm on the November 28. The reopening is scheduled for December 1, with a subsequent closure on the vote counting day,” the Excise department said in an official press release on Tuesday.

MS Education Academy

Officials have deployed 60 personnel for strict supervision during this period. Excise officials said that in case of any violation, people can contact control room on this number 040-2465747.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th November 2023 10:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button