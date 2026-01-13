List of 15 titles releasing on OTT platforms this week (Jan 12 to 18)

Hyderabad: This week, streaming platforms are offering a diverse mix of exciting new releases that promise to keep you glued to your screens. From intense crime thrillers to light-hearted comedies, war dramas, and thrilling heist stories, the upcoming titles cater to all kinds of tastes. Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, action, or a bit of humor, this week’s OTT offerings have something for every viewer. Let’s dive into the detailed lineup across popular platforms.

SonyLIV

  •  Kalamkaval (Malayalam) – January 16, 2026

Prime Video

  •  Bank Of Bhagyalakshmi (Kannada) – January 12, 2026
  •  120 Bahadur (Hindi) – January 16, 2026

Netflix

  •  The Rip (English) – January 16, 2026
  •  Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Hindi) – January 14, 2026
  •  One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 (English) – January 12, 2026

ZEE5

  •  Mastiii 4 (Hindi) – January 16, 2026
  •  Bha.Bha.Ba (Malayalam) – January 16, 2026

Jio Hotstar

  •  Industry Season 4 Episode 1 (English) – January 12, 2026
  •  Tell Me Lies Season 3 Episodes 1, 2 & 3 (English) – January 13, 2026
  •  Ponies (English) – January 16, 2026

Apple TV+

  •  Hijack Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 (English) – January 16, 2026

Additional Notable Releases

  •  Golden Globe Awards 2026 (JioHotstar) – January 12, 2026
  •  Lupin Season 4 (Netflix) – January 14, 2026
  •  The Night Manager Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) – January 11, 2026

