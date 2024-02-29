List of 7 most expensive wedding outfits of Bollywood actresses

Mumbai: Real-life Bollywood weddings are everything you see in Hindi movies. Grand and opulent, our favorite Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned to make sure that their weddings are as iconic as their star status, from lavish decor to the most expensive wedding dresses.

Here’s taking a look at the most expensive wedding dresses worn by Bollywood celebrities. (Below mentioned prices are as per various reports).

Expensive Wedding Outfits Of Bollywood Actress

1) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage was held privately in 2007, and her bridal saree from the event has become quite famous. Neeta Lulla created this particular traditional Kanjeevaram saree, which is embellished with detailed gold borders as well as Swarovski crystals; moreover, it also boasts real gold threadwork throughout.

Price: Rs. 75 Lakhs

2) Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wore a red lehenga designed by Anuradha Vakil. Reportedly it took six months to create this masterpiece featuring traditional motifs.

Price: Rs. 70 Lakhs

3) Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty had an extravagant South Indian wedding. She wore a breathtaking Tarun Tahiliani dress covered in more than 8,000 Swarovski crystals. The bling factor was off the charts, making it one of the most expensive wedding dresses.

Price: Rs. 50 Lakhs

4) Alia Bhatt

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding was the talk of the town. Alia’s minimalistic yet elegant look featured an ivory organza saree by Sabyasachi. The saree had delicate tilla embroidery all over it, and she paired it with a tissue veil that also featured hand-done embroidery.

Price: Rs. 50 Lakhs

5) Anushka Sharma

Anushka’s pastel pink Sabyasachi lehenga was a vision of elegance. The intricate details, including chants inscribed on the borders of her dupatta, made it stand out.

Price: Rs. 30 Lakhs

6) Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif opted for a traditional red bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi, handwoven with matka silk, fine tilla work and heavy zardozi borders in velvet. She completed the look with blush pink lipstick, smokey eye makeup, and a centre-parted bun hairdo.

Price: Rs 17 lakhs

7) Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone tied the nuptial knot with actor Ranveer Singh in the presence of their family and friends in Italy. The gorgeous actress wore a crimson red Sabyasachi lehenga and took a veil that had sada saubhagyavati bhava inscribed on its border.

Price: Rs 12 lakhs

These celebrity brides prove that when it comes to weddings, no expense is spared in creating unforgettable fashion moments!