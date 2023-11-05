List of 7 South actors and their rich wives

Hyderabad: South Indian actors have rose to popularity over past few years across India but from times of Rama Rao these actors enjoy the insane fan following and several times, holidays were even declared in various South Indian states on the release dates of few films. It was also reported that fans of a few popular actors have made idols of their favourite stars.

Currently, South Indian cinema is enjoying success and most of the stars have amassed fan following across globe. Recently, Telugu movie RRR bagged several awards and even went to Oscars. Let’s have a look at the list of South Indian actors who got married to the daughters of rich businessmen.

1. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, popularily known as ‘Stylish Star’ is married to the daughter of Chairman of the Scient Institute of Technology and educationist Kancharla Chandrashekhar Reddy. The name of the actor’s wife is Sneha Reddy. Arjun and Sneha got married in 2011 and are dotting parents to two children Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan.

2. Suriya

Tamil actor Suriya got married to Jyothika in 2006 and the couple have two children. The father of the wife of Suriya is Chander Sadanah who is a popular film producer.

3. Ram Charan

Popular Telugu actor Ram Charan is happily married to Upasana Kamineni. The couple tied the knot ion June 14 in 2012.

As per reports Upasana’s father is the founder of KEI Group and is considered among the rich persons of Hyderabad. Upasana herself is the Vice Chairperson of the Apollo Foundation.

4. Jr NTR

RRR star Jr NTR is one of the popular actors of India. He is married to Lakshmi Pranathi, who is a daughter of popular businessman and media baron Srinivas Rao. The couple got hitched in 2011 and share two children together.

5. Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the popular actors of India and is known for singing and producing films too. Born in Mammootty family, he is married to Amal Sufiya. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and share a child together.

As per reports, Amal is the daughter of renowned businessman Syed Nizamuddin.

6. Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the highest paid actors of India and is happily married to Sangeetha Somalingam. The couple got married in 1999 and share two children together. Reports suggest that Sornalingam is the daughter of a popular SriLankan-Tamil industrialist.

7. Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati is one of the popular South Indian actors and is married Miheeka Bajaj, the daughter of a rich businessman of Hyderabad. The couple got married in 2020. Reports also claim that Miheeka Baja’s mother is the director of Krsala Jewels.