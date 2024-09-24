List of 8 female contestants of Bigg Boss 18, as per reports

Mumbai: The much-anticipated reality show Bigg Boss 18 is all set to premiere next week, bringing with it a fresh wave of excitement for fans. The show, hosted by the iconic Salman Khan, is scheduled to begin on October 6, with an interesting theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’. The makers have been building anticipation by releasing teasers, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the launch.

As pre-production for the show continues in full swing, celebrities from the television and film industry are being actively approached to participate. While many are still in talks, a few have already confirmed their presence and are preparing to showcase their personalities inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 18 Confirmed Contestants

As per insiders and latest media reports, the confirmed female contestants for Bigg Boss 18 include some well-known names from the entertainment world. The list features:

1. Nia Sharma

2. Nyrra Banerji

3. Shilpa Shirodkar

4. Meera Deosthale

5. Shanthi Priya

6. Chahat Pandey

7. Deb Chandrima Singha Roy

8. Padmini Kolhapure

This season is expected to have a unique twist, as sources suggest that Bigg Boss 18 will only feature contestants from the TV and film industry, unlike previous seasons, which included YouTubers and influencers.

And now, fans can’t wait to see what unfolds when the show finally premieres on October 6! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.