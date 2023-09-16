List of 9 Indian movies in Rs 700 crore club: Jawan to Dangal

Mumbai: In recent years, the Indian Film Industry has witnessed a significant surge, not only in its global outreach but also in its box office prowess. The latest testament to this growth is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster release ‘Jawan’, which is shattering records and raking in remarkable earnings.

Jawan Box Office Collection Worldwide

Within just 10 days of its release, the Atlee’s directorial has already soared past the Rs 700 crore mark in worldwide box office collections, solidifying its place as a massive blockbuster of SRK’s career.

Jawan director Atlee and lead star Shah Rukh Khan (Twitter)

This phenomenal achievement has propelled Jawan into an exclusive club of Indian movies that have crossed the Rs 700 crore milestone. It now stands as the 9th film to attain this remarkable feat. The film’s captivating storyline and Shah Rukh Khan’s stellar performance have undoubtedly contributed to its overwhelming success at the box office.

Let’s take a quick look at the other Indian movies that have graced the Rs 700 crore club.

700 crore club Movies List

Dangal — Rs 2024 crores Baahubali 2 — Rs 1810 crores RRR — Rs 1260 crores KGF 2 — Rs 1230 crores Pathaan — Rs 1050 crores Secret Superstar — Rs 965 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan — Rs 918 crores PK — Rs 769 crores Jawan — Rs 700 crores (so far)

As the industry continues to break records and push boundaries, it is a thrilling time for both filmmakers and audiences, promising even more spectacular cinematic experiences in the future!