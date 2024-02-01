List of all 10 rumoured contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Interestingly, during the Bigg Boss 17 finale, Abhishek Kumar received an offer to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 from host Rohit Shetty

All 10 rumoured contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14
Munawar Faruqui, Manisha Rani and Shoaib Ibrahim (Instagram)

Mumbai: With Bigg Boss 17 now concluded, fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is set to begin its casting process this month. As per tradition, the casting will continue until March and April, with the finalization of contestants expected by the first week of May.

The shooting is anticipated to commence by the end of May at an exciting location, following last year’s adventure in Cape Town, South Africa.

While it’s still early to confirm the participants, speculations about potential contestants have already started circulating on the internet. Notably, some names from Bigg Boss 17 are rumored to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Although there is no official confirmation, here are some names that have surfaced.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 Contestants

1. Munawar Faruqui

Prophet Row: Munawar Faruqui reacts after facing heat from Hyderabadis

2. Manisha Rani

3. Abhishek Kumar

4. Isha Malviya

5. Dhanashree Varma

6. Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan earnings from YouTube

7. Jiya Shankar

8. Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim shares a glimpse of his new 5 BHK home [Video]

9. Neil Bhatt

10. Mannara Chopra

Interestingly, during the Bigg Boss 17 finale, Abhishek Kumar received an offer to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 from host Rohit Shetty. He expressed considering the offer, adding an element of excitement for fans.

However, official confirmations about the participation of other contestants are still awaited, keeping the viewers in suspense until the official announcements roll in.

Which celebrity do you want to see in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

