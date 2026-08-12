List of new films releasing in Hyderabad on Friday August 14

Hyderabad: The Independence Day weekend is bringing a crowded box office battle to Hyderabad. From Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam in Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s Partition drama Batwara 1947 to Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons, moviegoers will have plenty to choose from this Friday.

The lineup also stretches well beyond Hindi and Telugu cinema. Films in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English are scheduled to arrive in the city on August 14.

Although ticketing platforms display Magudam and Makutam separately, they are the Tamil and Telugu versions of the same Vishal-starrer. With those counted as one film, Hyderabad is set to welcome 15 unique releases.

Here is the complete list:

1. Awarapan 2

Language: Hindi

Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit nearly 19 years after Awarapan. Also starring Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, the sequel pulls Shivam back into the underworld as he finds himself caught between love, sacrifice and another chance at redemption.

2. Batwara 1947

Language: Hindi

Sunny Deol leads this period drama set against the Partition of India. The film also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal, and promises an emotional story about displacement, communal tension and the courage to protect another human being during a time of hatred.

3. Vishwanath and Sons

Languages: Tamil and Telugu

Suriya headlines this family drama alongside Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon. He plays Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose disciplined life begins to change when family responsibilities and an unexpected romance force him to reconsider what truly matters.

4. Magudam/Makutam

Languages: Tamil and Telugu

Vishal takes centre stage in this action drama, which releases as Magudam in Tamil and Makutam in Telugu. Also featuring Dushara Vijayan and Anjali, the film follows a man whose peaceful life collapses after betrayal drags him back towards violence and vengeance.

5. The End of Oak Street

Languages: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor lead this Hollywood survival thriller. A mysterious cosmic event tears an ordinary neighbourhood away from the world it knows, leaving one family to survive dangerous and increasingly bizarre surroundings while searching for a way home.

6. Agadha

Language: Telugu

This supernatural mystery thriller stars Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy and Ulka Gupta. After a string of unexplained deaths and her cousin’s mysterious demise, Mahadevi follows the clues into a forbidden forest cave, where she awakens a terrifying force.

7. Pallaburusu

Language: Telugu

Set in rural Telangana, Pallaburusu turns an unusual family dispute into a heartwarming social comedy. A lonely 68-year-old man takes his estranged son to court after he refuses to buy him a doctor-recommended toothbrush, sparking a larger conversation about parental care, dignity and affection.

8. Paanchaali Pancha Bharthruka

Language: Telugu

Rajendra Prasad stars in this comedy thriller about four friends who accidentally become entangled in the death of a foreign woman connected to the underworld. With gangsters closing in, the group must find a way out of the mess without losing their lives.

9. Chargesheet 03-08

Language: Kannada

Inspired by events that took place between 2003 and 2008, Chargesheet 03-08 revolves around a young woman’s mysterious disappearance. A senior officer’s investigation takes him across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as he attempts to uncover what happened to her.

10. Aali

Languages: Malayalam and Tamil

Aali follows a sound engineer who falls in love with an Ayurveda doctor working in Dubai. When their families oppose the relationship, the couple plans to elope, but an uncertain journey threatens to derail their future before it can even begin.

11. Madhuramee Jeevitham

Language: Malayalam

Starring Siddique and Vinaya Prasad, this family drama follows retired bank manager Chanthu Menon as he settles into a slower phase of life with his wife. Through everyday moments and changing relationships, he rediscovers the value of family and companionship.

12. Flag

Language: Tamil

Flag follows Gulkand Kumar, a struggling actor who rises to stardom with the support of a wealthy mentor. However, his growing popularity soon turns fan clubs into a political force, placing him on a collision course with the people who once controlled his career.

With major stars competing across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema and several smaller regional films entering the race, August 14 promises one of Hyderabad’s busiest Fridays at the movies. While Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947, Vishwanath and Sons and Magudam/Makutam will command the spotlight, the weekend could still deliver a surprise from an unexpected corner.