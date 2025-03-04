List of top 10 highest-paid south Indian actresses of 2025

Hyderabad: South Indian cinema is growing fast, with actresses gaining fame across India. Many actresses are now earning big money due to their talent, fan following, and brand endorsements. In this article, we will have a look at the highest-paid South Indian actresses as of 2025 and their per-movie fees.

Highest-Paid South Indian Actresses of 2025

1. Rashmika Mandanna – Rs 13 Crores for Pushpa 2

Often referred to as the ‘Nation’s Crush,’ Rashmika has seen back-to-back successes with Animal, Pushpa 2, and Chhaava. She charged Rs 10 crores for Pushpa 2 and Rs 4 crores for Chhaava. It is being said that she received Rs 13 crores for her role in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Sikander.

2. Trisha Krishnan – Rs 10-12 Crores per Film

A veteran actress with a long-standing career, Trisha continues to be in demand. She charges between Rs 10-12 crores per project and is set to earn Rs 12 crores for her upcoming film Vishwambhara.

3. Nayanthara – Rs 10 Crores for Jawan

Nayanthara, popularly known as the ‘Lady Superstar,’ enjoys a massive fan base in Tamil Nadu. She was paid Rs 10 crores for her Bollywood debut Jawan and reportedly earned Rs 25 crores from selling the rights of her wedding documentary to Netflix.

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Rs 3-8 Crores per Film

It is said that Samantha Ruth Prabhu charges between Rs 3–8 crore for a movie. However, she received Rs 10 crore for her role in the spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, which is the highest amount she’s ever been paid for a project.

5. Anushka Shetty – Rs 6 Crores per Film

Though she appears in fewer films, Anushka remains a one of the highest paid actress. She reportedly charges Rs 6 crores per project. For Baahubali 2 and her upcoming Malayalam film Kathanar, she was paid Rs 5 crores each.

6. Janhvi Kapoor – Rs. 5-6 Crores per Film

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood, but she has been making a mark in Tollywood as well. She debuted in South Indian cinema with Devara, for which she charged Rs. 5 crores. Recently, she signed her second Telugu film with Ram Charan, earning Rs. 6 crores for the project.

7. Sai Pallavi – Rs. 5 Crores per Film

Sai Pallavi is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Known for her natural performances and exceptional dance skills, she reportedly earned Rs 5 crores for Thandel. Additionally, she is set to make Rs 18-20 crores for her upcoming Bollywood film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. This might make her the highest paid actress down south.

8. Tamannaah Bhatia – Rs. 4-5 Crores per Movie

Known for Baahubali and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Tamannaah remains a top actress.

9. Rakul Preet Singh – Rs. 2 – 5 Crores per Movie

Rakul has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films and is one of the top earners.

10 . Pooja Hegde – Rs. 2.5 – 7 Crores per Movie

Pooja Hegde’s remuneration per film is reported to be between Rs 2.5 and 7 crores. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema.

With South Indian films becoming famous worldwide, these actresses are earning more and gaining international recognition. Their future in cinema looks bright as they continue to grow and entertain audiences.