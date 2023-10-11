List of TOP 5 richest female singers of Bollywood

Mumbai: Music holds a special power—it brings peace and helps us forget our worries. In India, many popular singers play a vital role in making movies successful at the box office. Their melodious voices and heartfelt songs add magic to the movies, touching the hearts of people and making the cinematic experience even more enjoyable.

Earlier, the singers were not paid enough and female singers were mainly underestimated. But, the situation is different now. Female singers are doing solo concerts, leading bands, doing commercials and giving voices to the lyrics written by renowned song writers.

In this write-up, we will tell you about the top richest female singers of India. Keep scrolling to check weather your favourite ones features in the list or not.

Richest Female Singers Of India

1. Shreya Ghoshal

Image Source: Instagram

‘Chikni Chameli’ singer is one of the popular singers of Bollywood. She has been doing justice with the lyrics of writers over the years now. As per reports, she charges around Rs 25-27 lakhs for singing a song. Her net worth is said to be approx Rs 185 crores.

2. Sunidhi Chauhan

Image Source: Instagram

‘Dhoom Machale’ singer enjoys a huge fan following across the country. She has always managed to be among the most in-demand female singers as her voice is magical and nature is admirable.

Sunidhi Chauhan, as per multiple reports charges Rs 12-16 lakh for giving her voice to lyrics. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore.

3. Asha Bhosle

Image Source: Screengrab from Video

Asha Bhosle is a popular Indian playback singer and TV personality who has given several hit songs. The singer’s voice is behind the evergreen song ‘Pyar Hamara Amar Rahega’ from Muddat film.

The fee for each song of Asha Bhosle is not available, but she has amassed a huge wealth in the past few decades. Her net worth is reportedly around Rs 80 crores.

4. Alka Yagnik

Alka Yagnik, an incredibly versatile singer in India, is a name that speaks for itself. Whether it’s lending her melodious voice to devotional hymns or delivering soulful renditions for movies, her talent is unparalleled. Recent reports suggest that Alka Yagnik’s net worth is estimated to be an impressive Rs. 60 crores. She charges Rs 12 lakhs per song in Bollywood.

5. Neha Kakkar

Most often seen adjuding the new singers on TV shows, Neha Kakkar enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The singer has built a good connection in the industry over the years and is now reportedly charging Rs 10-15 lakh per song.

The net worth of Neha Kakkar is said to be around Rs 37 crores.