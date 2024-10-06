List of TOP 6 expected upcoming blockbuster films

Hyderabad: Pan-Indian films have grown massively over the years, changing how Indian cinema reaches audiences. These movies are designed to appeal to everyone, no matter the language, and have gained huge popularity. Big budgets, exciting stories, and talented actors have made these films highly anticipated.

At a recent roundtable discussion hosted by Pinkvilla, film distributors Suresh Babu, Akshaye Rathi, Ashutosh Agarwal, Satadeep Saha, and Vishek Chauhan weighed in on Indian cinema’s future. The consensus? Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu is in a league of its own.

Let’s take a look at six upcoming Pan-Indian films that are creating a lot of buzz.

SSMB29: Rajamouli’s Next Big Project

SS Rajamouli, the director behind blockbuster hits, is working on his next film with Mahesh Babu. After winning an Oscar with his last movie, RRR, the expectations for SSMB29 are through the roof. Fans and industry experts are already calling it a game-changer. Even though the release is far away, the excitement is huge, and many believe it will outshine all other upcoming movies.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Still from Pushpa 2 (Source: X)

Following the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun returns in Pushpa 2. The first film was loved for its action and strong performances, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next in the story. Pushpa 2 is expected to be another major hit across the country.

War 2: Action on a Bigger Scale

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film ‘War’ which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

War was a huge success, and its sequel, War 2, promises to be even more action-packed. With Hrithik Roshan returning to the lead role, the film is expected to deliver thrilling fight scenes and a gripping storyline, making it one of the most anticipated action films.

Pathaan 2: King Khan Returns

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback in Pathaan was a massive hit, and fans are now eagerly awaiting Pathaan 2. With more action and excitement promised, this sequel is sure to create a lot of buzz when it hits theaters.

Border 2: A Patriotic Sequel

The original Border was a beloved film, and Border 2 aims to honor its legacy. Though details are still limited, there’s no doubt that this film will bring back the patriotic spirit that made the first movie so special.

Salman Khan & Atlee’s Action Thriller

Salman Khan and Atlee Kumar (X)

Salman Khan teaming up with director Atlee has everyone excited. Known for creating big, action-packed films, this collaboration is sure to be a blockbuster. Fans can expect high-energy action scenes and a gripping story.