Little fan breaks down after meeting Munawar Faruqui [Video]

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui continues to spread joy among his fans, and a recent heartwarming video captures one such touching encounter. Munawar, who has been celebrating his victory with friends and fellow contestants, was seen arriving at a party last night with Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee and social media sensation Orry.

In a video gaining attention on social media, Munawar is seen meeting a little fan outside the party venue. The young boy breaks into tears upon meeting his idol, and Munawar can be seen comforting him. The stand-up comedian hugs and kisses to console the overwhelmed fan.

This video will melt you heart, #MunawarFaruqui kissing a fanpic.twitter.com/EXgHqOfY5G — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 8, 2024

The party, attended by notable figures including Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, was a star-studded affair. A viral picture from the event is circulating on social media, capturing the glamorous presence of these celebrities.

Munawar Faruqui emerged as winner in Bigg Boss 17 by surpassing finalists Ankita, Abhishek, Mannara, and Arun. On the professional front, fans can anticipate seeing him in an upcoming music video alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.