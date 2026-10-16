New Delhi: Delhi is bracing for a face-off at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday, October 16, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march even as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has shut the park to the public for two days.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, 30, said Delhi Police may detain him before the march and claimed he is being kept under watch at his home. “If we have to go to jail for waving the tricolour, we are ready for it,” he said at a press conference late Thursday night.

The march was called after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody for entering Jantar Mantar waving the national flag on Tuesday, October 13. The protest is directed against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities. Delhi Police have urged people to stay away, while Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which bars mass gatherings, is in force in the area.

Delhi Police have urged people to stay away, but said they could facilitate a select group to wave the flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place.

More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel and 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed across the New Delhi area, with barricades at Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park.



LIVE updates:

10:45 am: More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel and 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed across the New Delhi area ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park in Connaught Place. Security covers Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Jantar Mantar, Palika Bazaar and nearby Metro stations, with barricades at Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg. More than 10 new CCTV cameras have been installed in and around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk.

Thirty CAPF companies will be on duty in each of three shifts, and a senior officer said strength could rise to 60 companies in a shift if crowds swell at night. Student organisations, activists and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters are also expected to join the march, which is proposed for 5 pm.

Delhi Police spokesperson Neha Yadav said the march has not been granted permission and that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force in the area. She said police could allow a select group of protesters to hold a flag march at another spot, and warned of action against anyone violating the orders. Market associations in Connaught Place have sought protection for their establishments, police said.

8:00 am: Delhi Traffic Police have advised commuters to avoid roads in and around Connaught Place from 3 pm onwards on Friday, in view of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park. Affected stretches include Sansad Marg, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Mandi House, Tilak Marg and Ashok Road, among others. Dynamic diversions will be put in place depending on the situation, and commuters have been asked to allow extra travel time and use public transport.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has shut Central Park to the public on Friday and Saturday for “administrative reasons”, after the Delhi High Court declined to restrain the CJP from holding the protest. However may allow a smaller group.