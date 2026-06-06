LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke arrives at Jantar Mantar

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party, has arrived at Jantar Mantar to lead the protest demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest will begin shortly.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led political movement that has rapidly gained prominence on social media, is set to stage a large-scale protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday, June 5, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged failures related to recent examinations.

The organisation claims it has received permission from Delhi Police to conduct the demonstration, which is scheduled to begin shortly.

The protest comes amid mounting criticism of the Ministry of Education over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and concerns surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) on-screen marking (OSM) system used for the evaluation and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination answer sheets.

Also Read Cockroach Janta Party founder Dipke arrives in Delhi for protest

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), arrived in Delhi on Saturday, June 6, ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, and urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.



Permission granted by police!



Cockroaches gather at Jantar Mantar — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 6, 2026

11:02 am: TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose extended support to the founder of the CJP movement.

She wrote on X: “All the best. And all support . Fight the good fight!”

All the best. And all support . Fight the good fight ! https://t.co/HqMmGAlDbf — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) June 6, 2026

10:57 am: Protesters demand Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation: “Dharmendra Pradhan, resign! We elected the Education Minister and sent him there; he gets his salary from our taxes!,” slogans voiced out at protest site

10:47 am: Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, has arrived at Jantar Mantar to lead the protest demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest will begin shortly.

10:37 am: Thousands of protesters begin arriving at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, says CJP

Cockroach Party Zindabad!



Thousands of protesters begin arriving at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.



Are you at Jantar Mantar?



Tag us in your pictures and videos with #cjpprotest pic.twitter.com/nzoSUQYJeB — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 6, 2026

Sloganeering against ‘Godi Media’

As the protest gathered momentum at Jantar Mantar, participants were seen raising slogans against what they described as “Godi Media,” accusing sections of the mainstream media of failing to adequately highlight issues related to examination irregularities and student concerns.

Sloganeering against Godi Media

At Jantar Mantar

Where the GenZ’s are going to protest on the call of Cockroach Janta Party pic.twitter.com/DqNzBfsl40 — Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Unmute) June 6, 2026

Sonam Wangchuk extends support

Prominent education reform advocate and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk is expected to join the demonstration. Wangchuk had earlier announced his intention to participate if corrective action was not taken by June 5.

In a statement shared on social media, Wangchuk said that any minister should take responsibility when significant lapses affect millions of students. He argued that the controversy extends beyond examination irregularities and reflects deeper issues within India’s education system.

Speaking in a video message, Wangchuk said his concerns stem from decades of work to improve education in remote government schools, adding that the lack of meaningful reform has left him deeply disappointed.

CJP’s Rapid Rise

The Cockroach Janta Party emerged last month as a satirical response to remarks made during a court proceeding in which certain individuals were reportedly described as “cockroaches” and “parasites.” What began as an online movement has since evolved into an organised campaign with a growing youth following.

Positioning itself as “a political front for the youth, by the youth, for the youth,” the group has witnessed remarkable growth across social media platforms. Its Instagram account has reportedly surpassed 22 million followers, significantly outpacing the follower counts of several established political parties.

Ahead of the protest, the organisation announced a new media team to strengthen its public engagement efforts. Investigative journalist Saurav Das has been named chief spokesperson, while political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka will also represent the group before the media.

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, 30, recently returned to India to spearhead the protest movement. Originally from Maharashtra, Dipke studied journalism in Pune before moving to the United States for higher education.

He recently completed a master’s degree in Public Relations from Boston University. Prior to launching CJP, Dipke worked with the Aam Aadmi Party between 2020 and 2023, contributing to social media operations and election campaign management.

As the protest gets underway in the national capital, it is drawing attention from students, educators, activists, and political observers amid continuing debate over examination integrity and accountability within India’s education system.