LIVE: Day 2 of Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies

Iran entered the second day of funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Sunday, July 5, with funeral prayers held at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla under the leadership of senior Shia cleric Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani. Following the prayers, Khamenei’s casket is expected to be moved later on Sunday ahead of Monday’s funeral procession through Tehran.

Saturday, July 4, marked the start of the public farewell, with tens of thousands of mourners gathering at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla to pay their final respects. Foreign delegations from more than 100 countries also attended, while millions are expected to participate throughout the multi-day mourning period.

Following the ceremonies in Tehran, the funeral will continue in Qom, Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala before Khamenei is laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad on Thursday, July 9.

Watch: Full video of funeral prayers for Ali Khamenei and family

10:30 am IST:

📹 فیلم کامل اقامه نماز بر پیکر مطهر شهدای خانواده رهبر شهید انقلاب شهید سیده بشری حسینی خامنه‌ای، شهید مصباح‌الهدی باقری و شهید زهرا حدادعادل#انتقام_خون_رهبر_شهید pic.twitter.com/RTkg6qD6X8 — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 5, 2026

Funeral prayers conclude

10:17 am IST: Funeral prayers concluded at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla, bringing the religious ceremony to an end.

Mourners become emotional during funeral prayers

10:10 am IST:

📹 اشک‌های مردم هنگام قرائت فراز «اللهم انا لانعلم منه الا خیرا» در نماز بر پیکر رهبر معظم انقلاب#انتقام_خون_رهبر_شهید pic.twitter.com/lNyDq1iGs9 — اخبار فوری جنگ (@WarNewsIr) July 5, 2026

Funeral prayers begin for Ali Khamenei

10:05 am IST: Funeral prayers for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family have begun at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla.

Funeral prayers for Ali Khamenei and members of his family begin at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla. Photo: Press TV

Khamenei’s casket brought into prayer hall

9:58 am IST: The casket carrying former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been brought into Tehran’s Grand Mosalla prayer hall ahead of funeral prayers.

Ali Khamenei’s casket is carried into Tehran’s Grand Mosalla ahead of funeral prayers. Photo: IRIBNews/X

Senior Iranian officials, including the heads of the three branches of government, are present at the venue as mourners continue to fill the complex and surrounding streets.

Prayer hall closed as crowds fill Grand Mosalla

9:57 am IST: Tehran’s Grand Mosalla has reached full capacity ahead of the funeral prayers for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Press TV reported.

Authorities have closed the prayer hall and urged mourners to gather in surrounding streets. Several roads around the venue, including the Resalat (Qassem Soleimani) Expressway, have also been closed because of the large crowds.

Mourners keep vigil through the night in Tehran

9:56 am IST: Thousands of mourners remained at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla overnight, with large crowds gathering from dawn on Sunday ahead of the second day’s funeral ceremonies.