Loan app agony: MBA student ends life over harassment

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded near Janmabhoomi Junction in Warangal, where a 23-year-old man named K Vishnuvardhan took his own life.

Vishnuvardhan, an MBA student at a private college, resorted to this extreme step allegedly due to harassment by executives of an online loan app, despite him clearing the loan.

According to Inspector P Mallaiah from Azam Jahi Mills Colony, Vishnuvardhan had borrowed a sum ranging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh from the online application, which he used for personal expenses.

It is suspected that despite repaying the loan, he was persistently harassed by the executives over the phone. This harassment likely led him to take his own life.

On Wednesday morning, Vishnuvardhan’s family discovered his lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan in his room. Authorities promptly moved his body to MGM Hospital for a postmortem examination.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.