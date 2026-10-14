Local cab drivers losing income to illegal operators: TGPWU

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) on Wednesday, October 14, asked the state transport department to act against the illegal commercial use of private white-plate vehicles and cars registered in other states.

The union said these vehicles are being run through app-based aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido and through cab services attached to IT companies.

In a representation to M Chandrasekhar Goud, Joint Transport Commissioner (IT and Vigilance), the TGPWU said local owners and drivers were losing business to these vehicles. Those drivers hold the required registrations and permits.

The union pointed out that private white-plate vehicles cannot be used to carry passengers commercially where the law does not allow it. It said vehicles registered outside Telangana must meet all permit, registration, tax and insurance requirements if they operate commercially in the state.

What the TGPWU is demanding

The TGPWU has sought strict inspections against unauthorised passenger transport and legal action against white-plate vehicles found plying commercially.

It also wants the permits, registration and tax compliance of out-of-state vehicles checked, along with the papers of vehicles attached to IT companies.

The union said Ola, Uber, Rapido and other aggregators should be held responsible for making sure vehicles on their platforms follow transport rules. It also called for regular monitoring so that violations do not recur.

“Telangana’s commercial vehicle owners and drivers must not be forced to suffer because of illegal operations,” TGPWU founder president Shaik Salauddin said.

Local drivers put in their savings, pay taxes and get permits to make a living, Salauddin said, and the government must enforce the law equally and ensure fair competition.

The union said its demand was not aimed at drivers from other states. It said it was seeking equal enforcement of the law, passenger safety and protection of local livelihoods.

It urged the department to look into the representation and take prompt action wherever violations are established.