Lock Upp 2: Show gets postponed, check new date here

Mumbai: Fans of the popular reality show Lock Upp have been eagerly waiting for its second season. However, we hear that the premiere date of the show has been postponed.

It was earlier reported that Lock Upp 2, hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and backed by Ekta Kapoor, will begin in mid-March. But now, according to inside sources close to the show, the premiere of season 2 of the captive reality show has been pushed to April.

Sources suggest that the reason for the delay is that Ekta Kapoor is currently in talks with TV channels as there is a possibility that the show might shift from OTT to TV.

While the delay might be disappointing for fans who have been eagerly waiting for Lock Upp 2, the shift to TV might bring in a wider audience and as revealed by Ekta herself in one of her recent media interactions, viewers can expect an exciting array of challenges in the upcoming season.