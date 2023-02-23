Lock Upp 2: THIS popular TV actor to take part, check name here

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 might have come to an end, but the excitement among TV audience seems to be far from over. The reason for this is the rumours about highly anticipated upcoming captive reality show Lock Upp 2, which has created a lot of buzz among the audience.

The Kangana Ranaut-hosted show, which premiered last year, promises to be bigger and better than its predecessor, as revealed by Ekta Kapoor in one of her recent media interactions. With a new set of contestants and more intense challenges, the upcoming season is sure to keep you on the edges of your seats.

Umar Riaz In Lock Upp 2?

While the release date of Lock Upp 2 is yet to be announced by the makers, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the show has in store for them including the list of contestants. A new name that is popping up on internet is of Umar Riaz. Yes, you read that right!

Umar Riaz (Instagram)

According to latest reports, Umar Riaz, the younger brother of popular reality TV star Asim Riaz, has been approached to participate in Lock Upp 2. Speculations are rife that talks between Umar and makers are on. However, there is no official confirmation about it.

Umar Riaz gained significant popularity after his stint on Bigg Boss 15 last year and after the rumours popped up, fans are eagerly awaiting his appearance on the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show.

Other names are doing rounds on internet are — Uorfi Javed, Archana Gautam, Pratik Sehajpal and Emiway Bantai.

Which celebrity face would you like to see in Lock Upp 2? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp 2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.