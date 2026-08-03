Lock Upp 2 winner leaked ahead of grand finale?

Mumbai: The wait is almost over, but it appears the biggest secret of Lock Upp 2 has already slipped out before the grand finale airs.

According to the latest updates emerging from the finale shoot, popular television actress Shivangi Joshi has reportedly lifted the Lock Upp Season 2 trophy. Shreya Kalra is said to have finished as the runner-up. However, the makers have yet to announce the results officially.

The reported win comes with a massive twist. In the latest episode, Shreya used her special power to eliminate Shivangi, leaving both the inmates and viewers shocked. The move appeared to end Shivangi’s journey just days before the finale, but fans suspected that the makers had another surprise waiting.

Now, updates from the finale shoot suggest Shivangi returned to the race and eventually walked away with the trophy, completing one of the season’s biggest turnarounds. Several social media pages covering the shoot have named her as the winner, though viewers will have to wait for the finale episode for confirmation.

Shivangi and Shreya were already considered the strongest contenders for the title, with both enjoying massive support online throughout the season.

If the leaked result turns out to be true, Shivangi Joshi will succeed Munawar Faruqui, who won the first season of Lock Upp in 2022.