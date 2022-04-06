Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra reveals WINNER name?

Mumbai: The ongoing season 1 of Lock Upp is only getting interesting with each passing day. Contestants who are locked up inside Kangana Ranaut‘s jail are — Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Zeeshan Khan among others.

While the show is still weeks away from finale, curiosity among the fans about who will win the debut season is already high. Amidst this, jailor Karan Kundrra’s recent statement has left fans go gaga.

During his interaction with paparazzi recently, Kundrra was asked about his take on Munawar Faruqui’s game inside Lock Upp. To which the Bigg Boss 15 contestant immediately replied, “Munawar toh Lock Upp ka sher hai.” A video of Karan hailing Munawar is now going viral with many wondering if he just dropped a major hint about the winner’s name. Hashtag ‘Lock Upp Ka Sher Munawar’ is also trending on Twitter.

However, this is not for the first time that Karan Kundrra has heaped praises on Munawar. In earlier episodes too, the jailor is often seen expressing his thoughts on the comedian’s gameplay. In his first appearance inside Lock Upp, Karan said, “Munawar there is a reason you are trending outside and bahut acchi tarike se kar rahe ho.”

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show premiered on February 27 and it is streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player.