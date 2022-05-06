Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui’s wife, son to appear on show?

Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui is presently impressing the world with his mind games in Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp. He has emerged as one of the finalist of the show along with Shivam Sharma and Prince Narula. He has been grabbing a lot of attention for multiple reasons ever since he appeared on the show.

During one of the previous episodes, Munawar Faruqui made a shocking revelation about his personal life as he admitted he is married and has a son. And now, according to a latest report in News 18, the comedian’s son is likely to enter the show in finale episode. However, there is no information on his wife’s entry so far. The report also mentions that Munawar’s kid is 3 to 4 years old.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui left everyone including his co-contestants surrprised when he revealed about his marriage and child. “I don’t want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about,” he had said.

He further added, “There are so many tags on me already. I do not want any more of that. This is mentally consuming. It has been bothering me for four years. Things are in court, I will say something and then people want to know more. I do not want to get into that. I was trying to make things better, but it was not to be. Whatever I am doing right now, it is for the young one.”

Meanwhile, Lock Upp will declare its winner tomorrow. Poonam Pandey was the last contestant to get evicted from the show. As per our exclusive sources, Saisha Shinde is going to get eliminated next. With this, only 5 contestants will be left in the show — Munawar, Payal, Shivam, Prince, Azma and Anjali.