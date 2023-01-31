Lock Upp Season 2: Premiere date of Kangana Ranaut’s show

Mumbai: Fans of another captive and controversial hit reality show, Lock Upp, have been eagerly waiting for the return of its season 2 and it seems like the wait is finally over! Hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and backed by Ekta Kapoor, the show stream on MX Player and Alt Balaji. Karan Kundrra was the jailor in season 1.

According to fresh buzz, makers are already in talks with several celebrities to take part in the show which is likely to go on air in the last week of February. However, an official announcement from the makers and producer Ekta Kapoor is still awaited.

Bigg Boss season 16 will conclude in the second week of February, so Lock Upp 2’s premiere right after Salman Khan’s show will be a treat for the reality show audience.

More About The Kangana Ranaut’s Show

Munawar Faruqui won the first season of Lock Upp and Payal Rohatgi emerged as the first runner-up on the show that concluded in May last year.

Speaking more about Lock Upp, the captive reality show will see Kangana overlooking the affairs of the 16 ‘controversial’ contestants who will be locked up inside the jail for 72 days. All the contestants have no option but to reveal their dark secrets to the entire world to avoid elimination and survive in the show.

All the inmates must navigate their way through a series of challenges and obstacles, all while facing the scrutiny of their fellow prisoners and the watchful eye of the show’s host.

And now, fans are super excited to see another clash between Kangana and the other controversial celebs. Get ready for more thrills, more drama, and more controversy!