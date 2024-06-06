Lok Sabha poll mandate against Centre’s policies: Pilot

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Thursday said the mandate in the Lok Sabha elections was against the policies of the BJP government at the Centre.

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan also alleged that during the elections, the BJP government worked with revenge, suppressed the voice of the opposition, put elected chief ministers in jails and seized the bank account of the Congress party .

“I feel that this mandate in the elections is against the policies of the BJP at the Centre…this is a mandate against the politics of the BJP in the last 10 years,” he told reporters in Tonk.

Pilot said that the issues raised by the opposition were appreciated by the people and as a result, the Congress received full support in the just-concluded elections.

Also Read BJP wants to make India opposition free: Sachin Pilot

He said that the Congress could not form the government after the assembly elections but in the Lok Sabha polls, the party paid attention to everything from the selection of candidates to the issues raised in the campaign.

On the question of the role of youth in the elections, he said that more tickets should be given to them, whether it is Lok Sabha or assembly elections.

“I have always advocated this in the Congress party that the youth should be given opportunities by realising their talent,” he said.

On the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, Pilot said that the Congress party had made a clear commitment that if the party came to power, the scheme would be scrapped.

In Rajasthan, the Congress got eight out of 25 Lok Sabha seats and its INDIA block partners won a total of three seats, while the ruling BJP secured 14 seats.

The Congress was not able to win a single seat in 2014 and 2019 elections. The party lost assembly elections to the BJP in December last year.