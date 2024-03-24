Lok Sabha Polls: Rs 1.73 cr cash seized in Hyderabad since MCC implementation

District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose has said that a total of Rs.1,73,60,800 in cash, Rs.23,61,964 worth of other goods, and 314.45 liters of illegal liquor have been seized in the district.

During inspections conducted from 6 am on Friday to 6 am on Saturday, authorities seized cash amounting to Rs.87,69,000, other goods valued at Rs.4,55,875, and 94.05 liters of illegal liquor.

Since the publication of the election notification, flying squad teams in the district have seized Rs.97,29,000, police officers have confiscated Rs.74,81,800, and the Statistics Survey Lines Team has seized Rs.1,50,000 in cash along with other items worth Rs.23,61,964, as per the District Election Officer. Prohibition cases have been registered against 31 individuals, with 32 arrests made.

Ronald Rose added that 57 complaints concerning cash and other items have been investigated and resolved, and 40 FIRs have been registered thus far.