Ladakh’s famous Pangong Lake is on almost every traveller’s dream list. Its crystal-blue water, silent hills, and postcard-perfect views attract visitors from across India. But what if you could enjoy a similar experience much closer, without travelling all the way to Ladakh?

In Maharashtra, near the peaceful town of Wai, Dhom Dam is often called the “Pangong Lake of Maharashtra” because of its calm blue waters, scenic hills, and peaceful atmosphere that reminds visitors of the famous Pangong Lake.

Located in Satara district near the charming town of Wai, Dhom Dam is built on the Krishna River and creates the beautiful Dhom Lake. Surrounded by the green Sahyadri hills and open landscapes, it is one of Maharashtra’s hidden gems. The lake stretches wide under the open sky, creating a breathtaking view that feels like a painting comes to life.

A picture-perfect escape

One of the most beautiful sights at Dhom Dam is the sight of white ducks gently swimming across the blue lake. Their calm movement on the still water creates a sketch-like scene, almost like a postcard from a dream destination. Some ducks can also be seen walking around the lakeside, adding charm and life to the peaceful surroundings.

The crystal-clear blue water reflects the sky, while the hills standing quietly around the lake make the place look magical. During sunrise and sunset, the golden light falls on the water and creates a truly unforgettable view. It is the kind of place where visitors can simply sit back, relax, and enjoy the silence of nature.

Fun activities for visitors

Dhom Dam is not just about scenic beauty it also offers simple and enjoyable activities for travellers. Boating on the calm lake is one of the biggest attractions, giving visitors a chance to enjoy the peaceful water up close. Horse and camel riding near the lakeside is another fun experience, especially for families and children.

Many visitors come here just to spend quiet time by the lake, sipping tea, clicking beautiful pictures, and enjoying the cool breeze. The peaceful atmosphere makes it a perfect break from busy city life.

It is also a wonderful place for photography lovers. Whether it is the blue lake, the white ducks, the green hills, or the colourful sunset, every corner offers a perfect frame.

How Hyderabadis can travel here

From Hyderabad, travellers can take a train, bus, or flight to Pune. From Pune, Dhom Dam is around 2 to 2.5 hours away by road and can be reached by taxi or private car. A direct road trip from Hyderabad takes around 10 to 11 hours and is ideal for weekend travellers.

For Hyderabadis looking for a peaceful “mini Ladakh” experience without travelling too far, Dhom Dam in Wai is the perfect escape where nature, beauty, and calm come together beautifully.