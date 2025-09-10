Looking forward to speaking with ‘very good friend’ Modi soon: Trump

New York: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he feels “certain” that Washington and Delhi will come to a “successful conclusion” in trade talks and he looks forward to speaking with his “very good friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president said he was “pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations.”

“I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” Trump said.