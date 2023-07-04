Low-cost Indian airline introduces new flights between Hyderabad-RAK

Abu Dhabi: Strengthening its international operations, India’s low-cost airline, IndiGo, has announced a new daily direct flight between Hyderabad and Ras Al Khaimah from June 15.

The new addition to the summer schedule will enhance mobility and increase flight options for tourists and business travellers, the airline said.

The airline first introduced direct service to Ras Al Khaimah from Mumbai in September 2022, and the addition of Hyderabad reinforces its commitment to serving the region.

Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra, said that the new flights have been introduced in view of the growing demand.

“The country is witnessing a surge in domestic and international travel this year, and as India’s leading carrier, we are fulfilling this need by introducing new routes and adding frequencies to our existing routes,” he said.

Ras Al Khaimah is the 11th destination in the Middle East, the 26th internationally and the 100th location in IndiGo’s network.

Tourists can experience nature as well as authentic shows along with beaches and Hazar Mountains. Some of the tourist destinations in Ras Al Khaimah include sunset and zipline at Jebel Jais, Dhayah Fort, the National Museum, Ain Khatt and others.

Hyderabad is a great destination for tourists as it has a variety of popular tourist attractions like Charminar, Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum and many more. It is also known for its first-class medical services.

India-UAE is currently among the busiest airlines with Indian nationals accounting for the largest share of the emirate’s population.