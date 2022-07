Hyderabad: The water level in the Musi river increased on Tuesday after authorities decided to open more gates of Osman Sagar. The excess water in the reservoir is being released through 12 gates.

Due to the huge inflow of water into the Musi river, the low-lying areas were inundated. Water entered houses located along the river.

Although the residents of the area were shifted to a function hall, their belongings drifted away in the flood water.