Low pressure in Bay of Bengal intensifies into depression

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression that could bring heavy rain in Odisha and West Bengal over the next few days.

All Odisha districts have been put on high alert over the development.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Odisha-West Bengal coasts concentrated into a depression and lay centred 50 km south-southeast of Balasore and south-southwest of Digha. It said the system is very likely to cross the north Odisha coast between Chandbali and Digha over the next day.

The IMD issued a red warning — the highest level of colour-coded warning — for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur and Kandhamal. An ‘orange’ alert, asking people to be prepared to take action in case of any calamity, was issued in 19 other districts and a ‘yellow’ warning for six other districts.

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Under the influence of the low pressure, the sea is very likely to be rough to very rough from July 5 to July 7, and fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period.

The state has received heavy downpour in almost all places, with the highest 276 mm rainfall received at Khajurpada in Kandhamal district, followed by 264 mm at Tureikela in Bolangir district, in a 24-hour period up to 8.30 am on Sunday. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack received 119.4 mm and 124.8 mm of rainfall, respectively.

In adjoining West Bengal, the depression is likely to bring rainfall over the southern districts till Tuesday morning, raising hopes of covering the rain deficit this monsoon.

The Met office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till July 7 as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph will prevail over north Bay of Bengal and along and off the West Bengal coast.

Heavy to very heavy downpour is likely over the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur till Monday morning, owing to favourable weather conditions, the IMD said.

Several districts of the state, including Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad and Malda, have recorded deficient rainfall during the monsoon season so far, according to IMD data.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar will receive heavy downpour from July 8 to 10, the Met office said.

Light to moderate rain occurred in many places across West Bengal, with Haldia in Purba Medinipur recording the highest rainfall at 34 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday, the IMD data said.

Denizens of Kolkata are likely to experience a pleasant Sunday with the Met office forecasting a cloudy sky with a few spells of rain.