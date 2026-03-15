LPG crisis: Varanasi temple ‘offered’ PNG connection as affects prasad distribution

Hyderabad: A day after distribution of prasad at the Annapurna temple in Varanasi was affected due to a shortage of LPG cylinders, the district administration on Sunday surveyed the premises for piped natural gas (PNG) connectivity and offered a gas connection, said the temple’s mahant.

The administration officials surveyed the temple premises and offered a PNG connection, Mahant Shankar Puri Maharaj said.

“After the PNG connection, there will be stability in the gas supply and dependency on cylinders will end,” he said.

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The mahant on Saturday claimed that the temple was facing a severe shortage of cooking gas, making it difficult to prepare the prasad for devotees.

“Earlier, gas agencies used to supply one or two cylinders, but that too has stopped in the last two to three days,” he had said, adding that one of the temple’s two cooking units has shut down since Saturday morning, while the other is on the verge of closure.

The temple used to distribute prasad to around 20,000 to 25,000 devotees daily, but on Saturday, they could only accommodate about 3,000 people, Maharaj claimed, adding that officials have assured him of a supply, but the cylinders have yet to arrive at the temple.

The West Asia crisis has led to the near-shutting of the Strait of Hormuz, from where approximately 90 per cent of India’s LPG imports pass through. This has triggered supply concerns across the country, which has resulted in panic buying and a perceived shortage of LPG cylinders at many places.