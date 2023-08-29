LPG price cut to have financial implication of Rs 7,680 cr in current fiscal

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th August 2023 9:55 pm IST
LPG price cut to have financial implication of Rs 7,680 cr in current fiscal
Representative Image

New Delhi: As the government on Tuesday announced Rs 200 cut in the price of cooking gas cylinders for all subscribers, the financial implication of the decision will come to around Rs 7,680 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal, official sources said.

Ujjwala scheme subscribers already get Rs 200 subsidy on cooking gas cylinders, while the reduction of Rs 200 in prices of LPG cylinders announced on Tuesday will be on top of that, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told mediapersons after the Union Cabinet meeting.

Also Read
Eye on elections: LPG price cut by Rs 200, to cost Rs 903 in Delhi

The additional subsidy on LPG cylinders will come into effect immediately as a ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Onam’ gift, and will cost the exchequer Rs 7,680 crore, the minister added.

MS Education Academy

The decision came months before the Assembly elections scheduled in four states, and the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th August 2023 9:55 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button