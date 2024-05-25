LS poll campaign: PM Modi to hold public meetings in Bihar, UP today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday hold public meetings in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as part of the campaign for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister will address public meetings in Bihar’s Patliputra at 11:30 a.m., Karakat at 1:30 p.m. and Buxar at 3:15 p.m. From Bihar, he will go to Uttar Pradesh to hold a rally in Ghazipur at 4:45 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Saturday: