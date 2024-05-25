LS poll campaign: PM Modi to hold public meetings in Bihar, UP today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Published: 25th May 2024 9:45 am IST
Ambala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Ambala, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday hold public meetings in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as part of the campaign for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister will address public meetings in Bihar’s Patliputra at 11:30 a.m., Karakat at 1:30 p.m. and Buxar at 3:15 p.m. From Bihar, he will go to Uttar Pradesh to hold a rally in Ghazipur at 4:45 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Saturday:

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. He will address public meetings in Una-Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency at 12:30 p.m. and Kangra at 2:00 p.m.
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab after casting his vote in Delhi on Saturday. He will hold a public meeting in Amritsar.
  • Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. She will address a public meeting in Gorakhpur at 2 p.m. alongside Akhilesh Yadav. Later, she will proceed to Varanasi, where she along with Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav will hold a roadshow at 4:30 p.m.
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Saturday address public meetings in Salempur at 11:40 a.m., Ballia at 12:40 p.m., Mughalsarai at 2:10 p.m. Later in the day, he will attend Prime Minister Modi’s rally in Ghazipur. At 6:30 p.m., the Chief Minister will address a public rally in Varanasi.
  • Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will address election rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria at 12:40 p.m. and Gorakhpur at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday
  • BSP chief Mayawati will hold a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Saturday.

