Lynching incident: Kerala CM assures justice, orders strict action

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday assured that justice would be ensured for the family of Ramnarayan, a Chhattisgarh native who had died in an alleged mob lynching incident at Walayar in Palakkad district.

Describing the incident as deeply disturbing, the chief minister said such acts tarnish the reputation of a progressive society like Kerala and are completely unacceptable.

In a statement issued by the CM’s office, Vijayan said strict action would be taken against those responsible for the crime.

A special investigation team led by the district police chief was probing the incident, he said.

Instructions have been issued to thoroughly examine the details of the case and initiate all necessary legal proceedings.

The government will also review the matter and ensure appropriate compensation to the victim’s family, Vijayan added.

He called for collective vigilance to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

The chief minister’s remarks came a day after opposition Congress and the victim’s family demanded compensation and an investigation under stringent laws, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The brother of the 31-year-old deceased man told reporters on Sunday that the family would not accept the body until their demands, including compensation of Rs 25 lakh, are met.

Ramnarayan was allegedly beaten to death on Wednesday evening after being accused of involvement in a theft at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, wrote to the CM, urging him to take urgent steps to provide financial assistance to the family of Ramnarayan.

Five people have been arrested so far for allegedly beating Ramnarayan to death on suspicion of theft recently.

The injured man was rushed to the Palakkad District Government Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.