Macron urges swift US-Iran deal, calls for reopening of Strait of Hormuz

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a rapid agreement between the United States and Iran, urging the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without conditions and in accordance with international law.

Macron said on social media on Sunday, May 31, that he has spoken with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

He said he delivers the same message to all these leaders, stressing that it is essential for the United States and Iran to reach an agreement quickly.

Je me suis entretenu avec le Prince héritier d’Arabie saoudite Mohammed Ben Salman, le Sultan d’Oman Haïtham Bin Tariq, le Président émirien Mohammed Ben Zayed et le Président égyptien Abdefattah Al Sissi.



À tous, je porte le même message : il est essentiel qu’un accord… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 31, 2026

According to Macron, the priority is to secure a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz without any conditions and in accordance with international law. Discussions should then continue with a view to reaching a comprehensive and robust agreement on other issues, particularly Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and regional stability.

Macron said France stands ready to play its part, including through a multinational initiative jointly led with Britain to help safeguard maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, reports Xinhua news agency.

The French President said regional stability must begin with Lebanon and called on all parties to cease hostilities.

He added that France will continue supporting Lebanon’s efforts to restore state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center, an Israeli airstrike on Sunday struck an area adjacent to Hiram Hospital in the southern city of Tyre, injuring 13 hospital staff members and causing extensive damage to the facility.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is planning to modify the terms of the agreement with Iran to end the war, even as Tehran prepares to introduce new elements, an American media outlet has reported.

In an endless ping-pong, the White House awaits a new response from Iran in a negotiation that, as three sources told The New York Times, risks starting from a more backward square.

According to one of the officials interviewed by the newspaper, Trump would like to accelerate negotiations by putting more pressure on the counterpart, but has to deal with the complex Iranian hierarchy, reports Adnkronos news agency.

Final approval, in Tehran, rests with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Any modification to the memorandum of understanding, which forms the basis of the agreement, inevitably prolongs the negotiation times.

After Trump’s re-launch, in any case, Iran will seek to introduce new amendments to the draft agreement, as reported by the Tasnim news agency.