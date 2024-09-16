Madhya Pradesh: Two saints assaulted, accused of being minorities

In a disturbing incident that occurred on Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas, two Hindu saints were humiliated and beaten by a group of people on suspicion of being Rohingya Muslims.

The victims identified as Rohit Jogi and Deepak Jogi were saints from Uttar Pradesh and had come to Dewas to beg when the assault occurred in Hatipiliya village.

The viral video that surfaced on social media on Sunday, September 15 shows the saints being interrogated by a group of people about their religious identity and knowledge of Hindu scriptures like the Hanuman Chalisa.

Some people are heard demanding the saints show their identity cards. When they failed to satisfactorily answer the questions, the assailants assumed they were Rohingya Muslims in disguise and proceeded to physically assault them.

The group then informed the police who reached the spot to take the injured saints to the police station for investigation. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that they were devout Hindus belonging to the Yogi community from UP who regularly engage in traditional practices like bhiksha (begging).

In July, three Hindu saints were allegedly thrashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut by Hindutva supporters on suspicion of being Muslims in disguise.

On information, the Meerut police took the saints into custody. While verifying their IDs police realised they were from the Hindu community and hailed from hail from Jagadhri in the Yamunanagar district of Haryana. The three were later sent home.