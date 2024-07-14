UP: Three Hindu sadhus from Haryana attacked on suspicion of being Muslims

Three Hindu saints were allegedlly thrashed in an incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut by Hindutva supporters on suspicion of being Muslims in disguise.

The three sadhus – Gaurav Kumar, Gopinath, Sunil Kumar – are all from Haryana and hail from the Nath sect. They incident took place near Prahlad Nagar in front of Lisari Gate police station.

One of the attackers recorded the incident and uploaded it on social media platforms.

According to local reports, the sadhus were viciously attacked with sticks on the pretext of being Muslims associated with a child kidnapping gang. They were asked to recite the Hanuman Chalisa and other mantras failing to which they were attacked.

An image of the attack has gone viral on social media where the sadhus can be seen screaming in pain.

In Meerut, UP, Three sadhus were beaten/threatened with stick and were accused of being Muslims disguised as Hindu Sadhus associated with a child-kidnapping gang.



Police reached the spot and brought the three sadhus to the police station. On enquiry by Police, all the… pic.twitter.com/j3Ev2ZkXZX — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 13, 2024

On information, the Meerut police took the sadhus into custody. While verifying their IDsthe police realised they were from the Hindu community and hailed from hail from Jagadhri in Yamunanagar district of Haryana. The three were later sent home.

Police are on the lookout for the attackers.

The attack, mistaking the sadhus as Muslims and recent lynchings are clear reflections of mob violence aimed at Muslims.