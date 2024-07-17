Magic of LS poll results behind new welfare schemes for brothers & sisters: Pawar

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday indicated that the setback in recent Lok Sabha polls forced the Mahayuti government to think about the welfare of “brothers and sisters” by launching new schemes.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar also expressed concern over the state’s financial condition given its debt burden has soared to Rs 6,80,000 crore.

The Shiv Sena-led government has introduced “Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which assures monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women, and announced a job training and stipend scheme, tentatively named ‘Ladka Bhau’ Yojana.

Pawar remarked that despite Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar having had multiple opportunities to present the state budget, such schemes for sisters and brothers never featured in those budgets.

“It is commendable that the welfare of brothers and sisters is being addressed, but this magic is purely due to the Lok Sabha poll votes. If voters cast their votes wisely, then all sisters, brothers, and others will be remembered,” Pawar said sarcastically.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress won 30 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra, handing a crushing defeat to BJP which lost a significant number of seats.

Pawar voiced concerns about the financial health of Maharashtra.

“In terms of overall development, Maharashtra was once among the top two to three states in the country. Recently, the Planning Commission ranked Maharashtra 11th, which is worrying. The state has an estimated debt of Rs 6,80,000 crore, with an additional Rs 1,10,000 crore this year, while the recovery is slightly over Rs 20,000 crore,” the former Union minister said.

Pawar suggested that the recent schemes were a reaction to the Lok Sabha poll results and emphasised the need to reconsider strategies to improve the state’s financial condition.

When questioned about the defeat of PWP leader Jayant Patil, who was supported by NCP (SP) in the recent MLC elections, Pawar said he had recommended accommodating the Left parties for the legislative council polls.

“I had proposed a strategy of voting to our allies. But everyone doesn’t need to accept it,” he said.

Pawar attributed the failure of the poll strategy to the electoral defeat of Jayant Patil rather than deceit.