Maha: 14 cases of Lumpy Skin Disease found in Thane

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th September 2022 8:33 pm IST
cattle
Representative image

Thane: As many as 14 cattle have been found to have contracted Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Thane district, an official release said here on Tuesday.

Collector Rajesh Narvekar has declared Thane district a `controlled area’ and banned the movement of cattle to and from the district to prevent further spread of the viral infection, it added.

The disease was detected in Ambernath, Shahapur and Bhiwandi areas, it said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Lumpy skin disease infecting cattle in Jharkhand

The Thane Zilla Parishad has requisitioned 10,000 doses of anti-LSD vaccine and 5,017 animals have been inoculated in these three tehsils so far, it added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button