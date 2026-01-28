Maha launches country’s 1st menopause clinics to support women’s health

Published: 28th January 2026 10:19 am IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra has set up the country’s first dedicated menopause clinics across government hospitals and urban health facilities to address the physical and mental health needs of women during this critical stage of their lives, officials said.

The clinics provide expert medical consultation, mental health counselling, screening for bone, heart and hormonal health, along with medicines and guidance at a single location, they said.

Menopause is considered a sensitive and often neglected phase, during which women experience physical changes, mental stress, hormonal imbalance, bone-related problems, sleep disorders and depression. Recognising this long-felt need, the state government decided to introduce specialised menopause clinics exclusively for women, an official statement on Tuesday said.

Menopause not a disease: Minister

“Menopause is not a disease but a natural phase in a woman’s life. However, women need strong physical and emotional support during this period, and these clinics have been started to ensure they receive proper advice, treatment and dignity,” Bordikar said.

According to officials, Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to start such dedicated menopause clinics, a move expected to serve as a model for other states.

They said the initiative has received a positive response from women across the state, with many expressing satisfaction and gratitude for the focused healthcare support.

