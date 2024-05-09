Maha Vikas Aghadi to win 30 to 35 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is expected to win 30 to 35 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 48 in Maharashtra.

The former Union minster maintained people are yearning for change and this will be reflected in the Lok Sabha poll results which will be announced on June 4.

Talking to reporters in adjoining Satara district, the Rajya Sabha MP averred that opposition parties will vastly improve their performance in the state in the ongoing parliamentary polls compared to the 2019 polls.

The MVA, a state-level alliance, comprises the Congress, the NCP (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Also Read Sharad Pawar says he considers Modi’s barbs as honour

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress got one seat, the (undivided) NCP four seats and the AIMIM bagged one seat. But this time, it seems our seat count will be between 30 and 35. People are looking for change and trends show the Congress, the NCP (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) will get voters’ support,” he asserted.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80). Of these, 24 seats have voted in the first three phases of elections, while fourth and fifth rounds of polling will be held on May 13 and 20, respectively.