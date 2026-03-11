Maharashtra considering social media ban for children under 16: CM

​ Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, March 10, indicated that the state government is seriously considering measures to restrict social media usage for children under 16. ​

Speaking at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2026 (LMOTY) awards, he highlighted growing concerns over the impact of digital platforms on the younger generation.​ During an interactive session at the event, Fadnavis said social media is no longer just a tool for entertainment but has evolved into a system that controls human thought processes. ​

“Social media platforms are now driven by AI algorithms that constantly show you exactly what you like. This gradually forces your thinking into a specific mould,” he stated.​ He further noted a decline in concentration spans across society. ​

“Due to 30-second reels, people no longer have the patience for detailed or long-form content. I used to be an avid reader myself, but even my reading habit has significantly decreased. This is a serious challenge,” he added.​

The issue was raised during an interview with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who asked whether Maharashtra was planning to follow the lead of other regions, citing global trends and states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh that are considering or have implemented bans on social media for children under 16.​ Responding, Fadnavis confirmed the matter is under active discussion. ​

“Several states are debating a ban on social media for those aged 16 or 17. We need to reach a concrete conclusion on this,” he said.​

While stopping short of announcing an immediate ban, he emphasised the need for intervention. ​ “I will not clarify today whether a total ban will be imposed, but it is essential to implement measures to stop the adverse effects social media is having on children under sixteen. The Maharashtra government will certainly make efforts in this direction,” he said.​

The statement comes amid a global debate on digital safety for minors. With AI-driven algorithms criticised for creating echo chambers and affecting teenagers’ mental health, Maharashtra’s potential move signals a shift toward stricter digital regulations in India’s most industrialised state.​