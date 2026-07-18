Mahbubnagar shocker: Couple ‘sells’ 15-day-old baby for Rs 1L

Hyderabad: Police have booked two persons for allegedly abducting a 15-day-old baby that was purportedly sold by its parents for Rs 1 lakh in Mahabubnagar district, officials said.

The incident came to light in the Telugugudeni area of Mahabubnagar rural mandal, where the infant’s parents, identified as Keshavulu and Neelamma, had initially claimed that their child was stolen when they stepped out of their house briefly on July 13.

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However, a probe by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) raised suspicions over the couple’s account, following which a complaint was lodged with the Mahabubnagar Rural Police.

Based on the complaint, police booked Tarun and Bheemiah for kidnapping under Section 137 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both accused are currently absconding, police said.

Police told Saisat.com that they were probing the circumstances that led the couple to allegedly sell their newborn, and that action would be taken against the parents once the investigation was complete.